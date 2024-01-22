Coast Guard: Rescue operation underway for more than 20 people stuck on ice in Lake Erie

Rescue efforts are underway for a group of people trapped on a sheet of floating ice in Lake Erie, authorities said Monday.

Over 20 people were reportedly stranded on “an ice floe a mile offshore” near Catawba Island State Park in Ohio, according to the USCG Great Lakes division.

Multiple teams, including the Coast Guard Air Station in Detroit, were assisting with recovery efforts.

BREAKING NEWS: At least 20 people are stranded on an ice floe near Catawba Island State Park, the U.S. Coast Guard says. Rescue efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/Vze529CxKE — 13 Action News (@13abc) January 22, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear how the group of people became stranded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

