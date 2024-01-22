Advertisement

Coast Guard: Rescue operation underway for more than 20 people stuck on ice in Lake Erie

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Rescue efforts are underway for a group of people trapped on a sheet of floating ice in Lake Erie, authorities said Monday.

Over 20 people were reportedly stranded on “an ice floe a mile offshore” near Catawba Island State Park in Ohio, according to the USCG Great Lakes division.

Multiple teams, including the Coast Guard Air Station in Detroit, were assisting with recovery efforts.

It wasn't immediately clear how the group of people became stranded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lake Erie rescue: Coast Guard works to recover group stranded on ice