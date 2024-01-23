Coast Guard Rescues 9 People From Ice Floe on Lake Erie

The US Coast Guard said it rescued nine people from an ice floe on Lake Erie in Ohio on Monday, January 22, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning about thinning and breaking ice on the lake.

The coast guard said it responded with local authorities to an initial report of 20 people trapped on an ice floe near Catawba Island on Monday morning. Footage shows coast guard crews driving up to the scene and a member of the crew dropping down from a helicopter onto the ice.

Coast guard crews from Station Marblehead and Air Station Detroit rescued nine people and the Put-in-Bay Fire Department rescued four people. Seven people self-rescued using their own airboat, the coast guard said.

“Ice floes are unpredictable and can quickly become hazardous, particularly in windy conditions or strong currents," said Lt Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer. "Always check local ice conditions before venturing out and be prepared for any emergencies. Your safety is our top priority.” Credit: US Coast Guard Great Lakes via Storyful