Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman From Capsized Vessel Off Honolulu

The US Coast Guard rescued three men off the coast of Honolulu from their sinking fishing boat on Thursday, September 19.

According to the Coast Guard, crew members from Air Station Barbers Point and Station Honolulu helped three men after their fishing boat took on water nine miles off the coast of Honolulu Harbor.

Their boat started to sink authorities were notified by the Honolulu Fire Department. The men were winched to safety and transported back to land.

There were no injuries reported from this rescue. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful