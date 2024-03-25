Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Boaters Near New Orleans

Two boaters who became stranded in New Orleans’ Lake Pontchartrain area were transported safely back to shore with the help of a US Coast Guard rescue helicopter and two boat crews on Friday, March 22.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and two boat crews were deployed after the coast guard’s New Orleans branch and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office were alerted to two overdue boaters who had set out on an 18-foot flat-bottom boat.

The footage released by the US Coast Guard shows the helicopter locating the two distressed boaters using thermal imaging, before a rescue swimmer is winched down into the marshland to assist them.

The rescue swimmer can be seen guiding the two stranded boaters from their “disabled vessel” to a waiting rescue boat.

“The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition,” the US Coast Guard said. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard via Storyful