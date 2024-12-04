Coast Guard suspends search for missing 7-year-old boy after two fellow boaters found dead

The United States Coast Guard announced on Sunday it would be suspending the search for a 7-year-old boy who went missing on Friday during a boating trip with two other passengers who were later found dead.

The three people were boating in Dauphin Island in Alabama, and the boy Hunter Slezak was the only person still unaccounted for. The other two occupants of the boat, Michael Slezak, 40, and Sam Wooley, 69, were found dead on Saturday by a Coast Guard crew, according to the press release.

“We are deeply saddened and offer our sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected by this heartbreaking and tragic incident,” said Capt. Robert Tucker, Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Deputy Commander. “Suspending an active search for a missing child is an exceptionally difficult decision and is only made after the most exhaustive efforts have occurred.”

In the course of the search, the Coast Guard and other partner agencies searched for over 65 hours and covered more than 2,000 square miles, the release said.

Tributes come in for the deceased father and son

Following the announcement of the death of Hunter’s father Michael, Semmes Middle School, where Michael worked as a teacher and coach, posted a memorial on social media.

“Coach Michael Slezak was a beloved teacher and coach who touched so many lives with kindness, wisdom, and dedication. Coach Slezak inspired our students to be better scholars, better athletes, and better individuals,” the post said.

Megan Slezak posted on Facebook before the Coast Guard’s announcement, asking for help in the search of her son.

“Coast (Guard) is searching the rest of today until nightfall for my precious Hunter,” she said. “After that they are ending their search parties. If anyone can volunteer their boat or plane to help look today it would mean so much.”

A GoFundMe page to support the family was started by Adrienne Magill, who identified herself as Megan Slezak’s sister. The fundraiser said it was Hunter’s first time shrimping.

“They were having the best day, catching big shrimp and enjoying their time together," the fundraiser reads. "Unfortunately, they never returned home."

