Coast Salish First Nations energy sovereignty gets funding boost

Climate change impacts Indigenous communities disproportionately in this province. “Indigenous Peoples are on the frontlines of the climate crisis—they are disproportionately feeling the impacts of climate change in their communities, and they are taking real and ambitious action to drive down emissions and keep our air clean,” said Gary Anandasangaree, minister of crown-Indigenous relations.

First Nations communities on Vancouver Island are leading clean-energy projects with BC government funding to empower community members with access to more efficient and sustainable sources of energy. Indigenous Peoples are also seeking ways to shift from fossil fuels to green energy and that means getting equitable and fair access to green technologies.

Currently, 46 First Nations benefit from 71 clean-energy revenue-sharing agreements with BC. As of last week, six First Nations partners provincewide received more than $1.8 million through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund (FNCEBF). Last week the government announced that T’Sou-ke, Malahat and Pacheedaht First Nations would also be recipients of this funding. Collectively, the province is providing these Vancouver Island FN communities with roughly $792,000.

The program aligns with Clean Energy BC and energy stewardship in the context of building robust Community Energy Plans (CEPs) that emphasize self-sufficiency, energy sovereignty and a move towards energy sources that will decrease greenhouse gas emissions. They work to engage FN community leaders and members on their specific objectives related to energy that will help estimate current energy demands and forecast future energy demands, and evaluate their clean energy resource potential.

The projects receiving funding demonstrate the ways FN are adapting and leading, in the tradition of stewardship, on a number of fronts in creating greener communities today and for future generations.

With its $492,910 share of the funding, T’Sou-ke Nation, already a leader in renewable energy sovereignty, will power its new 12,500-square-foot community complex and health centre with a state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic system. The facility was designed using the Seventh Generation Principle.

Story continues

Michelle Thut of T’Sou-ke FN said, “We started our journey with sustainable energy in 2008 with comprehensive community planning that involved everyone in our community, this involved looking 100 years ahead.We owe it to our children and our children’s children to look at long term conservation in our territories and utilize resources of the lands, waters, and skies in more meaningful and sustainable ways.”

T’Sou-ke Nation Chief Larry Underwood said, “We are grateful for the support we received through this grant, which enabled us to build a resilient and sustainable community space that reflects the values held by our people since time immemorial.”

The new community complex will be located off Edward Milnes Road, north of Highway 14 on IR 1 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Pacheedaht First Nation will use its $149,961 in FNCEBF funding to install surge protectors and improve insulation to strengthen energy-efficient households and community spaces. Surge protectors are an important safety element of Canada’s FireSmart Home program and will help mitigate the potential for fires and wildfires in the area.

Chief Jeffrey Jones said, “The Pacheedaht First Nation is pleased to announce that it has received a grant from the First Nation Clean Energy Business Fund to improve the energy efficiencies of our homes on reserve. We look forward to working with our partners and members to successfully implement this project.”

Finally, Malahat Nation will install heat pumps in priority homes and conduct a band office energy assessment and a rooftop solar photovoltaic system screening to help build a greener community future with the $149,646 it receives. In a separate, but green energy-related project, Malahat Nation is also preparing to host Canada's first Indigenous-led gigafactory. The 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art battery assembly facility will focus on the production of grid-scale and residential, industrial and commercial storage batteries. Grid scale battery storage contributes to overall energy grid resilience.

Located strategically in a Free Trade Zone next to Tidewater, the facility's geographical location will enable strategic global market connections to Asia, the US, and Latin America.

“FNCEBF enables Malahat Nation to persist in its collaboration with various organizations and businesses, fostering the provision of energy-related services. Malahat Nation is poised for a positive future thanks to FNCEBF,” said Chief George Henry.

It’s clear, from these initiatives, that Coast Salish First Nations communities are leading in the creation of economic opportunities and cleaner futures through green energy in their territories.

Sidney Coles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Capital Daily