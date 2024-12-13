Coastal concerns + turning wetter and milder!
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
The new name may be fitting, depending on how you look at it.
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
Falling gas prices are good news for Canadian drivers, who prefer black, gas-powered SUVs, according to a new survey.
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
Canada will cut carbon emissions 45 to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, the federal government announced today, signalling a small advance over the current target but falling short of what a key group of climate experts had recommended to the government.Put more simply, Canada will have to slash carbon emissions by at least 41 per cent in the next 10 years. The new target for the 2035 milestone year will be followed by a multi-year consultation process to craft a plan to reach the target,
The N.W.T. has a lot of trees – so why are wood pellets used for heating all hauled up from northern Alberta? That question was central to a discussion that unfolded Thursday at the territory's Legislative Assembly. Robert Sexton, the territory's energy director, told the standing committee on economic development and environment that roughly 14,500 cords of wood used to heat homes in the territory every year all come from within the N.W.T. But the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used annually? Al
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Frigid weather returned to the Upper Midwest on Thursday after a storm that swept up the East Coast delivered a blow to New England, packing powerful gusts that knocked out power along with a deluge of rain and warming temperatures that washed away snow and dampened ski resorts.
The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.
While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.
The blaze has burned more than 4,000 acres in the celebrity enclave near Los Angeles.