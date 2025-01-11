Coastguard spends three days trying to rescue dog which was stranded on cliff

Coastguard rescuers spent three days trying to save Pecco, a 14-month-old German shepherd, from a Devon cliff

Coastguard rescuers spent three days trying to save a dog which had been stranded on a cliff for more than a week, before finally bringing it to safety.

Pecco, a German shepherd, went missing over a cliff in Hele Bay near Ilfracombe, Devon, on Dec 29.

On Tuesday, 10 days later, the 14-month-old dog was spotted at the Hillsborough nature reserve, but rescuers said it was too scared to be retrieved.

It was not until Friday morning – after nearly three days and multiple rescue attempts – that the nervous dog came close enough for a coastguard team member to be able to attach a lead.

Pecco was then placed in a specialist canine rescue bag and lowered to safety on the beach below.

The cliff where Pecco was stranded was ‘very technical and difficult environment,’ coastguard rescuers said

A spokesperson for Mullacott coastguard search and rescue team said: “Over the course of three days, rope rescue teams tried many attempts to retrieve the dog, in a very technical and difficult environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was understandably nervous and avoiding our rescue attempts.

“Food was used to coax the animal and slowly the dog approached the cliff technician. Pecco was tired and relieved to be rescued and is well.”

Coastguard search and rescue crews from Mullacott, Lynmouth, Croyde and Bude were supported by volunteers from RNLI Ilfracombe.

‘Pecco was tired and relieved to be rescued and is well’ a coastguard spokesperson said

A spokesperson for RNLI Ilfracombe said: “This was a massive team effort with search and rescue crews, us and other agencies.

“The coastguard crew members did an amazing job of reaching her where she was on her precarious bit of cliff face.

“We were very happy to take her on her last part of the journey to safety in the inshore lifeboat.”

They went on to thank the community for “coming together to help get her home” by sharing social media posts, putting up posters and using drones.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Dogs are adventurous by nature and it doesn’t take much for them to follow their nose without thinking – one moment they might be chasing a bird, and before you know it, they have fallen down a cliff.”

They added: “For everyone’s safety please keep them on a lead near cliffs.

“However strong the impulse might be, do not attempt to self-rescue your dog. Call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”