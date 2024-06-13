Coastguard warning as large hole appears on beach

A large hole as been discovered on Shoebury Beach in Essex [HM Coastguard]

Coastguards are warning beachgoers to avoid a large hole that has been discovered on an Essex beach.

The hole, measuring 9ft long by 7-8ft wide (2.7m by 2.1-2.4m) and thought to be about 7ft (2.1m) deep, has appeared on Shoebury East beach.

It was discovered by workers from Southend Coastguard at about 16:40 BST on Wednesday.

A cordon has been put in place around the hole.

The hole was first reported by the resort's coastguard team on social media.

Commenters suggested suggesting the hole was the product of "someone getting lucky with a metal detector" or a "secret tunnel leading from the beach to the oldest house in Shoebury".

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "We ask members of the public to remain well clear of the hole and ask parents to remind their children to not venture in any holes on the beach.

"Holes will collapse around you and the mix of water and sand will cement you in situ endangering life."

Follow Essex news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830