Cobalt has two integrity commissioner recommendations

Darlene Wroe

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

COBALT - Not one, but two separate incidents were the subjects of a visit by Cobalt's integrity commissioner.

Peggy Young-Lovelace of E4m was at the town's April 2 council meeting.

One involved Councillor Harry Cooper from a July 12, 2023, committee-of-the-whole meeting when his questions during the public meeting caused a staff member to complain to the integrity commissioner.

The second matter involves Councillor Doug Wilcox who has been cautioned regarding an email that he sent to a staff member which sounded like a direction, and which was copied to other council members. It was stated that there have been repeated incidents of this nature.

Young-Lovelace presented E4m's findings on the complaint related to the July 12 meeting.

She said the complaint against Cooper first went through an internal investigation by a third party and was dealt with in closed session as a personnel matter.

The integrity commissioner was then able to proceed with the public report of the inquiry "with respect to the allegation of contravention of the code of conduct."

The report stated that Cooper questioned a staff member at a public meeting "on technical details and managerial decisions both associated with the report (the council was discussing at the time) and with respect to other issues in the same department."

The integrity commissioner report noted that Mayor Angela Adshead did put an end to the questioning, but even so, a complaint was filed with the commissioner.

Reflecting on the Ontario Human Rights Code, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and the town's workplace harassment prevention policy, "All persons will be treated with dignity and respect in an environment free of discrimination and harassment," she read.

The integrity commissioner report observed that Cooper stated that he had not intended to embarrass or humiliate the staff person.

Story continues

The commissioner reviewed the July 12 meeting recording and found that the staff person had not been given the chance "to prepare detailed answers in advance for council" to respond to Cooper's questions.

The integrity commissioner's findings agreed with the complaint, and gave council the option of imposing on Cooper a reprimand including an apology to the staff member, or a suspension of remuneration for up to 90 days. That decision by council will be discussed at a later date.

The integrity commissioner also recommends further council training regarding the code of conduct guidelines.

COMMUNICATING WITH STAFF

Later in the April 2 meeting, council brought forward a resolution following Young-Lovelace's recommendation that Wilcox should be directed to only communicate with town staff by email through another designated person. Wilcox would not be allowed to directly email the town manager or other municipal employees under the proposed resolution.

The designated person has not yet been decided.

However, the resolution was deferred through a motion tabled by Cooper and seconded by Wilcox, and supported by all six members of council (Councillor Angela Hunter was absent from the meeting).

Cooper advised that he has reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and has received a recommendation that council should seek a third-party legal opinion on the proposed resolution.

He said that he wanted to know "whether this is actually legal or not, to stifle a councillor's right to contact staff."

Councillor Gary Hughes said that most of his emails are sent to the town manager.

Adshead stated that the intent of the resolution is "to avoid further complaints and cost to the town."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker