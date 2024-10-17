‘Cobra Kai’ Adds Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis & Rayna Vallandingham To Sixth & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Cobra Kai has a few more surprises in store for its sixth and final season. When Part 2 premieres on November 15, Lewis Tan (Deadpool v. Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon) and Rayna Vallandingham, in her acting debut.

Tan will play “Sensei Wolf,” Luwis will play “Axel Kovacevic” and Vallandingham will play “Zara Malik.”

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament from The Karate Kid with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season.

In Part 2, At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?

The cast also includes a mix of The Karate Kid stars and franchise newcomers: Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony) and Oona O’Brien (Devon).

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote and executive produced Cobra Kai through their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produced for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Seasons 1 through 6A are currently available to stream via Netflix.

