Cobra Kai creators tease 'legendary senseis' and Ivan Drago-inspired adversary in new episodes

As the heroes head to Barcelona for a 'best of the best' tournament, the show's creator share details on their opponents.

Watch: Cobra Kai's showrunners share what to expect from the Sekai Taikai tournament

With Season 6 Part 2 of Cobra Kai set to debut on Netflix in a matter of days, our heroes are gearing up to face some new opponents at the international Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. Their main opponents — and everybody else’s — are multi-tournament champions the Iron Dragons, headed up by Sensai Wolf. "Their sensei is legendary," co-creator and showrunner Jon Hurwitz tells Yahoo.

He explains, "Sensei Wolf is somebody who we wanted to be a threat to our senseis, as well [as the team is to our heroes]. Somebody who is intimidating and experienced on the world stage and who has seen it all, and not only is a very successful sensei but is a legendary fighter in his own right. So it was fun to create this new dojo of characters that become a threat to not only Miyagi Do but also Cobra Kai in this world tournament."

Martial arts expert and Deadpool star Lewis Tan is set to play Sensei Wolf, with the casting highlighting that Hurwitz and his fellow co-creators mean business. We can presumably look forward to Wolf locking horns with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, as well as with John Kreese.

Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf in Cobra Kai. (Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

At the end of last season, Kreese escaped prison and Season 6 Part 1 saw him flee to South Korea where he reunited with Kim Da-Eun and his former master Kim Sun-Yung from whom both he and Terry Silver learned their brutal combat styles. Together, they bring a refreshed and more-ruthless-than-ever Cobra Kai to the Sekai Taikai, with new recruit Tory adding spice.

"The character Zara was [created] to bring a new rival to Sam and Tory and our female characters in there," says Hurwitz. Zara Malik is one of the fearsome Iron Dragons and was 'partly' inspired by Rayna Vallandingham, the martial artist with 2.5m Instagram followers who plays Zara.

Read more: Karate Kid

What we know about 2025's Karate Kid: Legends

Cobra Kai bosses tease if John Kreese is destined for redemption in Season 6

Says Hurwitz, "As we’ve been making the show all these years, on Instagram you start to see a lot of karate show up in your feed. She’s just a phenomenal martial artist, so she was somebody we had in mind as we were writing the character. We were like, ‘Hopefully she can act,’ and luckily she can, and she was amazing."

So what of the Iron Dragons? Where are they from and who are the other students fighting in the team?

"They’re based out of Hong Kong," says co-creator and showrunner Hayden Schlossberg. "The way that we’ve set it up is that because they’ve been the best dojo that have won all these tournaments, they basically have recruited students from all across the world. So it’s sort of an international dojo of the best of the best from every country all being trained under Sensei Wolf but based out of Hong Kong."

The three co-creators and showrunners stop short of detailing other dojos in the competition, but, reveals Josh Heald, "we are going to meet specific dojos and competitors from all over Europe, from Asia, from South America, from all over the world. In Part 2 of Season 6, the action gets ratcheted up. You know, we’ve been in the Valley; we’ve been concerned about the All Valley.

Rayna Vallandingham as Zara in Cobra Kai. (Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

"The Valley is this big [indicates a certain size], and the world is ginormous — and there are all of a sudden competitors coming from every walk of life, from every corner of the world who are as good or better than any character we’ve been following this far. So if they thought they had a mountain in front of them before, it’s [now] Everest. And every one of those dojos is going to be an obstacle for our heroes trying to climb it."

Sounds challenging to say the least. We do know that another of those key opponents is a character named Axel Kovacevic, played by Patrick Luwis who has previously had roles in Barbie and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

"The Iron Dragons was designed to be the most badass dojo in the world up until this point," explains Hurwitz. "We focussed so much on Cobra Kai, and Miyagi Do, not just in the first five of this season but over the course of the last 40 years that when you’re in a world tournament, you start to realise … there’s a whole new world of dojos."

Patrick Luwis as Axel, Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf in Cobra Kai. (Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

The Iron Dragons are the best out there, so it makes sense that they’d introduce a key adversary among them — and base him on a legendary figure from one of the greatest fight movie franchises. "With the character of Axel, who you’re going to get to know in the middle five [episodes], the inspiration was Drago from Rocky IV," says Hurwitz.

"The feeling of the guy who has been built for this; he’s a machine, he’s a karate machine, he’s been trained his whole life for these moments and he’s the toughest competitor out there."

Way to set up a mouthwatering showdown, guys.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 is out now on Netflix.