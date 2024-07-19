Cobra Kai season six lands impressive Rotten Tomatoes score

The first part of Cobra Kai's sixth season has landed an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Karate Kid sequel series, which stars original actors Ralph Macchio (Daniel) and William Zabka (Johnny), has returned to Netflix for its final season.

The first five episodes premiered on the streaming service on July 18.

The show's final outing follows Daniel and Johnny as they train their students for the Sekai Taikai, while struggling to see eye to eye on which style to teach for the big tournament. Season six will also uncover Mr Miyagi's "buried secrets".

Alongside the returning cast, Dexter star CS Lee has joined the show as classic Karate Kid character Master Kim Sun-Young.

Following the first episodes landing on the streamer, reviews have now made their way to the review aggregator site, with Cobra Kai's score an impressive 82% from 17 reviews.

Many critics have highly praised the show for maintaining its impressive "sense of humour", while others felt it was "coasting".

Here's what some of the reviewers have been saying so far:

"If this first batch is any indication, audiences will happily yell 'Banzai!' when all is said and done."

"As always Johnny is the most compelling person on screen at any given moment because he's always at war with his inner nature."

"The series' consistent secret weapon has always been its sense of humour, and season 6 has plenty. The show demonstrates a constant, cheeky self-awareness and willingness to be in on the joke."

"With Cobra Kai's formula laid so bare, the show feels like it's coasting, just when it should be hurtling towards the end."

"While it will inevitably be hard to say goodbye to Cobra Kai, if part 1 of season 6 is any indication, longtime fans of the series and the franchise as a whole will get the best possible conclusion that they could have hoped for."

Cobra Kai seasons 1-5 and season 6 part 1 are available to watch now on Netflix.

