Coca-cola recalls drinks over safety concerns

Coca-Cola has recalled drinks across Europe because they contain "higher levels" of a chemical called chlorate.

The firm said the recall was focused on Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. It added that just five product lines had been shipped to Britain and had already been sold.

Chlorates can be produced when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatment and food processing.

"Independent expert analysis concludes that any associated risk for consumers is very low," a spokesperson told the BBC.