Cocaine Dealer Jailed After Selling Drugs Hidden in Deodorant Can

A Welsh cocaine dealer has been jailed for over four years after he was seen on CCTV in Bridgend removing bags “containing white powder” from a deodorant can.

Police said the dealer, Joshua Allegretto, 31, was paid by bank card for the drugs on October 28, 2023, by “two unknown people”. A search of Allegretto’s car revealed “28 bags of cocaine … in the Lynx can that was hidden in the bonnet,” South Wales Police said.

Allegretto was arrested, charged, and sentenced to four and a half years in prison for involvement in the supply of controlled class A drugs. He pleaded guilty during the trial at Cardiff Crown Court, local media reported. Credit: South Wales Police via Storyful