'Cocaine is not worse than whisky,' says Colombia's Petro

STORY: :: Legalizing cocaine could help dismantle

drug trafficking, says Colombia's Petro

:: February 4, 2025

:: Bogota, Colombia

:: Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia

"Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whiskey. That is what all scientists analyze. Cocaine is not worse than whiskey and what hit the United States is fentanyl. It is killing them, and that is not done in Colombia. But there are no major policies there.” // "The business could be easily dismantled if they legalize cocaine in the world. It would be sold like wine, the money would be used so that children, as it is today, do not start drinking wine, alcohol or smoking. In Colombia, more or less, we have been successful in that.”

Petro said other drugs affecting the U.S., like fentanyl, are not being regulated.

He then proposed dismantling drug trafficking by legalizing cocaine. "It would be sold like wine," he said.