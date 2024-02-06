Cochrane mayor's 90-day pay suspension to start Friday

COCHRANE - The mayor of Cochrane’s pay suspension period starts this week.

Starting on Friday, Feb. 9, Mayor Peter Politis's pay will be suspended for 90 days. During the period that his pay is suspended, he is allowed to continue performing his duties as mayor.

The town’s council voted for the suspension on Jan. 30 after the town's integrity commissioner found Politis bullied, harassed and intimidated two senior town managers — CAO Monika Malherbe and then-director of community services Jason Boyer. Politis denies all of the allegations.

The 90 days includes 45 days for each of the investigations. It was the recommendation suggested by integrity commissioner Harold G. Elston.

Politis’s monthly remuneration is $2,033.33.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com