Cochrane senior living residence could be expanding

A Cochrane senior living residence could be getting an expansion.

Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis presented an annual review of Cadence Residence at the Jan. 18 Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) meeting.

Poltiis said that Cadence, which is owned and operated by the CDSSAB, is at full capacity with 34 seniors, with its waiting list growing from 37 to 49 since December 2022.

“We've always went back and forth on the potential day coming along. We're now full and have determined that there's a need to expand to be able to accommodate the need for seniors housing in northeastern Ontario,” he said.

RELATED: $25K grant opens up programming to more seniors

According to the board, they’ve already started some initial conversations with the original developer.

Located on a 7.5-acre property, Cadence spans 30,000 square feet and currently has 32 units, with 31 rented to seniors and one guest suite for guests to rent to be close to their family members when visiting.

“As seniors age at a rapid rate, with seniors living longer and with the predicted shortage of senior housing, there is a definite need for increased housing at Cadence Residence,” Politis said.

“There is great potential for Cadence to be the hub for senior retirement living in Cochrane. With a wait list of about 50 seniors, I’m confident we can fill the expansion and provide quality service.”

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com