Cocktail Star Gina Gershon Recalls How Things Took A Chaotic Turn Filming Tom Cruise Sex Scene

Gina Gershon being interviewed on Watch What Happens Live Bravo

US actor Gina Gershon has admitted things took a bit of an unexpected turn when she and Tom Cruise filmed a sex scene together back in the mid-80s.

Gina and Tom starred alongside one another in the romantic drama Cocktail, which she revealed to Watch What Happens Live marked her “first love scene ever”.

Asked by host Andy Cohen about whether the Top Gun star “took care” of her, Gina insisted: “Totally.”

Recalling how Tom was a perfect “gentleman” on set, she recalled: “I told him, at one point, it starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish, don’t ever do that.

“In one take I have to say… I think he wanted a reaction, he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose’. He’s like ‘no, you told me. I’m so sorry’, ‘no, it’s my fault’.”

“He was protective over me. It was great,” she added.

Tom Cruise on the set of Cocktail Moviestore/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the interview, Gina was asked by one viewer whether she and Tom ever “hooked up” for real while making Cocktail.

“Do you think I would actually answer that?” she responded, to which Andy joked: “If I hooked up with Tom Cruise I would want people to know.”

“He had just gotten married, his wife was very present,” Gina quickly added, referring to Tom’s first wife Mimi Rogers, to whom he was married between 1987 and 1990.

