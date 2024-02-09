Cocktails, shufflebaord, arcade games coming in new Kansas City ‘eatertainment’ venue

A shuffleboard-themed bar plans to open this spring in Kansas City’s West Bottoms.

Larks describes itself as an “eatertainment venue, cocktail bar, and a chef-inspired restaurant where shuffleboard is king and nostalgic games live alongside state-of-the-art fun for all ages.”

It has leased 1527 W. Ninth St., on the ground floor of the West Bottoms Flats.

The shuffleboard bar Larks plans a spring opening at 1527 W. Ninth St. in the West Bottoms.

Larry McAlister, a spokesperson for Larks Entertainment, said the location will feature shuffleboard and an arcade (or Larkade, as it’s called) in addition to a restaurant and bar. A patio is under construction to the west of the building just off Wyoming St.

They’re aiming for an April opening, McAlister said.

It will be the second location for the Texas-based chain. The first, in Fairview, Texas, will open in March. Another is planned for Nashville this summer.

Ludo’s, another shuffleboard bar, opened in 2022 in midtown at 325 E. 31st St.