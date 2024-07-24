Coco Gauff picked as Team USA flag bearer joining LeBron James at Olympics opening ceremony

Tennis ace Coco Gauff has been selected as a flag bearer for the Team USA Olympic team in Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris.

Gauff is the current US Open champion and set to make her debut for the Olympic team - and will be the first tennis player to carry the US flag. She will join the likes of US basketball star, Lebron James as the games are set to get underway on Friday.

“I was completely shocked,” Gauff told The Today Show. “I never would have crossed my mind. I have no words, honestly.”

Flagbearers are selected by vote from fellow Team USA athletes, with Gauff nominated by tennis star and friend Chris Eubanks.

The 20-year-old athlete was set to make her Olympic debut at he Tokyo Games in 2020 as a teenager, but was forced to pull out after contracting Covid-19 before her flight to Japan.

This is a breaking story. More to follow