Coco Jones's Super-High Slit Wasn't Even the Best Part of Her Grammys Look

There are several things to congratulate Coco Jones for on the night of the 2025 Grammys. For one, she has two nominations. For two, she looked absolutely stunning in her strappy, berry red gown on the red carpet.

Jones's custom Defaience dress featured daring cut-out details, with a single shoulder strap and another ribbon of fabric around her bare waist for a belt-like look. The skirt itself had a long train as well as a hip-height thigh slit that gave it the look of an elevated sarong. At the hip, belt, and shoulder strap were triangular, gold buckle details.

To match the mermaid-like gown, Jones wore extra tall pink sandals, a Barbie pink manicure, and even added subtle pink streaks to her long, wavy hair.

Coco Jones was nominated for two Grammys at the 2025 ceremony, both for her song, "Here We Go (Uh Oh)." Jones snagged the nod for Best R&B Performance as well as Best R&B Song. Though she didn't take home the Grammys, she told People on the red carpet that she was, “really really happy to be nominated.” Jones continued, “[I'm] happy for some of my amazing R&B fellow artists that have won. I'm nominated again I ain't even put my album out yet which is crazy.” In 2024, Jones won the best R&B performance Grammy for her song, “ICU.”

In 2024, Jones told Glamour, “Whenever I’m thinking about a big event, I always go back in time to see things that have inspired me. So I was inspired a lot by ’90s R&B and the greats of that time and just the moments that they made.” She continued, “Destiny’s Child had a lot of individual style, of course they had Beyoncé’s mom, Tina, doing all of the creative for most of their outfits. So I kind of wanted to take my own moment, something that hasn’t been made already.”

To see all the looks from the 2025 Grammys red carpet, and for more of Glamour’s live show coverage, click here.

