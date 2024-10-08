Cocoa Beach residents prepare for impacts of Hurricane Milton
WPTV Reporter John Barron is in Cocoa Beach, near where the storm is tracked to exit Florida.
Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Milton
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
Deanne Criswell joins The Lead
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
“We’ll be back in session immediately after the election,” the House speaker said of waiting until November for Congress to vote on emergency funding.
Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said "if you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're gonna die."
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins looks at Hurricane Milton, which became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday. The system is moving toward Florida, and is expected to make landfall in the Tampa area as a Category 3 hurricane.
Flash flooding, 3.5 metres of storm surge, and near 200 km/h threaten Florida's Gulf coast. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details