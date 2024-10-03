Coconino County flood mitigation project underway

Reuters

Sustainability claims by MSC Cruise, including that it targets "net zero by 2050" do not meet standards, the Dutch advertising board found on Wednesday in one of the first decisions against a cruise operator following a greenwashing complaint. MSC, a privately held Swiss-Italian firm that is among the world's largest cruise operators, said in a reaction it welcomed some parts of the decision and had "already implemented most of the changes advised". The findings of the Stichting Reclame Code (SRC) do not carry any penalty beyond recommending the claims are not repeated.