New code of conduct at CBU aims to hold recruiting agents accountable

Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., has created a new code of conduct that aims to hold agents bringing international students to the area accountable.

The new guidelines create a framework for agents to follow when trying to bring students to the campus, and outlines penalties for those who fail to follow the code of conduct.

This comes at a time when the university is seeing record enrollment due to high numbers of international students.

The code of conduct includes processes where the university will monitor, inspect and audit any third-party agencies and partners who work to recruit students on behalf of Cape Breton University.

"Make sure that the agents are passing along to the students all the correct information that they're not advertising anything that's incorrect," said Joel Inglis, manager of international digital strategy and partnership development.

"They're making sure that students have the right information, that they get all the documents that we send that that student is going to need."

Inglis said audits will be done to ensure accurate and up to date representation of CBU-related information.

Students have said they are often told of job opportunities on the island and an abundance of housing. It has created a shortage of rental housing in the community and some businesses are facing stacks of resumes from international students.

Cape Breton University president (and former Liberal MP) David Dingwall at Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston's state-of-the-province address in Sydney Jan. 27, 2023.

Cape Breton University president and vice-chancellor, David Dingwall, said in October that the university would look into allegations of agents lying to students about jobs and housing in the area. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Earlier this year, the university announced its growth far exceeds other Atlantic institutions, with enrolment close to 9,100 students.

At the time, CBU president David Dingwall said the university looked into allegations of recruiters telling students that housing and jobs would be readily available in the area.

Inglis said agents who do not follow the code could face a sliding scale of consequences, depending on the frequency or severity of any conduct breaches.

"If an agent has done something that we've decided that's worth cancelling your contract completely, then they're no longer able to submit students at Cape Breton University," said Inglis.

The new code of conduct has been in place since October and will roll out officially in January 2024.

CBC News reached out to representatives from the CBU Students' Union and Students Nova Scotia but neither group could be reached for comment.

