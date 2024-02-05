Code Ninja kids competing for a chance to help design a drone show
Kids as young as four years old are studying computer coding and design as part of an after-school program with Code Ninjas.
Kids as young as four years old are studying computer coding and design as part of an after-school program with Code Ninjas.
Connie Sinclair, a former newsreader at CBC Radio in Toronto who had a long career in broadcasting, has died, her family says."We are profoundly sad to announce the death of mother, grandmother, partner, animal lover, educator and broadcaster Connie Sinclair," her partner, Mark Wigmore, wrote in post on Facebook."Connie had great loves in her life. Family first and foremost. Nothing was more important to Connie than her kids, grandkids, her partner, and her dearest friends," he continued.In earl
The former president's claim is being met with skepticism.
DENVER (AP) — In the summer of 2020, Gerard Magliocca, like many during the coronavirus pandemic, found himself stuck inside with time on his hands. A law professor at Indiana University, Magliocca figured he would research the history of two long-neglected sentences in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Dating to the period just after the Civil War, they prohibit those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. On Jan. 6, 2021, after then-President Donald Trump's supporters
Canadian icon Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, presenting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.
You should only reheat rice ONCE, according to Dr. DeDecker.
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
The music legend stepped out in a rare public appearance to present the award for album of the year at the awards ceremony
An older clip of actor Ayo Edebiri has surfaced saying Jennifer Lopez's career is a scam.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed drones destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.
The chart-topping star took us back to her Bangerz era as she struck a pose on the red carpet.
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON — In the hours before the United States carried out strikes against Iran-backed militants on Friday, the U.S. hit Iran with more familiar weapons: sanctions and criminal charges. The Biden administration imposed sanctions on officers and officials of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the country’s premier military force, for threatening the integrity of water utilities and for helping manufacture Iranian drones. And it unsealed charges against nine people for selling oil to finance the mili
“This is a real problem,” said Neal Katyal. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said he was "in violent agreement" with the fear.
He also thinks Iran will have a nuclear bomb in the next two months and that the Communist Party is telling people to try entering the U.S. through the southern border The post Trump Tells Fox News ‘I Believe We’re Going to Have a Terrorist Attack 100%,’ Possibly Due to Chinese Immigrants | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
Royal author Victoria Arbiter reveals why Sarah Ferguson has ruled out a remarriage to the Duke of York whom she divorced in 1996
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
The epic, multi-day snowfall event continues to weigh down parts of the East Coast Sunday, with totals expected to reach record-setting levels in Cape Breton, N.S.