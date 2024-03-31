Cody Rhodes confirms he's signed a new WWE contract

WWE

Cody Rhodes will be sticking around in WWE long after he (hopefully) finishes his story.

The 38-year-old had previously said he'd like to retire from wrestling at 40, but it seems he's changed his mind after signing a contract extension with WWE.

In an interview with Justin Walker, Rhodes confirmed that he's signed a new WWE contract and it will keep him wrestling past his 40th birthday in June 2025.

"[The contract] extends beyond my 40th birthday," Rhodes shared. "The plan is still, when it's time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process.

"Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son, it was hard to see.

"My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It's not 40 anymore," he added.

"I'll update the number. I hit this prime run late in the game. I often forget that I'm nearing 40."

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 after having left AEW, the company he helped create and where he served as an EVP.

After losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes is now looking to 'finish the story' this year as he takes on Reigns again in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 2.

However, first Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins on Night One to take on Reigns and the returning Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



