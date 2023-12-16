Coedely: Rugby club remembers crash victims at match

A sports club has held a minute of applause in memory of three teenagers who died in a car and bus crash.

Morgan Smith and Jesse Owen, both 18, and Callum Griffiths, 19, died at the scene in Coedely, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Monday.

Two others remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gilfach Goch Rugby Club paid tribute to the group as well as the football club, where Callum played for ten years and Morgan for two.

During their home fixture against Cowbridge at Gilfach Goch Welfare Park on Saturday afternoon, the rugby first team held a minute of applause.

Meanwhile, football shirts bearing written tribute messages, as well as flowers, have been laid at Hendreforgan Playing Fields.

"You were the sweetest soul," one tribute read, while another added: "The world is so cruel… you'll forever be missed."

Steven Evans, who coached the boys, said: "As a community, even though we're spread far and wide throughout the Rhondda, when something like this happens it hits home so we all try and come together.

"All the boys are in our thoughts."

Mr Evans added that both Callum and Morgan were "outstanding sportsmen" and "accomplished athletes held in high esteem".

"They were more than friends really, they were like family," he said.