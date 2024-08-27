New coffee pod disposal services launches

People will be able to dispose of their coffee pods at most North Yorkshire household waste recycling centres [North Yorkshire Council]

A new recycling system for coffee pods has been introduced at North Yorkshire tips.

According to North Yorkshire Council, the service aims to reduce waste and is available free of charge at most of the council's household waste recycling centres.

As part of the scheme, used coffee, tea, milk or hot chocolate pods are sent to specialist recycling plants and transformed into new products such as packaging and car components.

The coffee grounds are processed by anaerobic digestion, which creates renewable energy and soil improver.

The scheme was created in partnership with Podback, a coffee pod recycling service, and will be available at all sites except those in Leyburn, Settle and Wombleton.

All plastic or aluminium pods from participating Podback member brands such as Nespresso, illy and Tassimo can be recycled with Podback.

The council's executive member for waste services, Greg White, said: “We are excited to be working with Podback to introduce another recycling stream for residents.

“Coffee drinkers can now enjoy their coffee knowing their pods can be recycled and go on to be made into new products, renewable energy and improve the soil.”

Podback’s executive director, Rick Hindley, said he was pleased to expand the service to North Yorkshire.

“We want to make coffee pod recycling as easy as possible, and this new service enables residents to drop off pods when convenient, alongside other recyclables, helping to reduce waste and increase recycling," he said.

