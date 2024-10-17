Coffs Harbour man charged for allegedly threatening and grooming 15-year-old girl online

A Coffs Harbour man has been charged after allegedly grooming a 15-year-old girl and threatening her in an attempt to force her to send videos of herself performing sexual and self-harm acts.

The 28-year-old man is alleged to have met the teenage girl online, groomed and threatened her in an attempt to force her to send him footage of herself doing “various compromising acts”, according to a New South Wales police statement.

At about 7.35am on Wednesday, detectives arrested the man at an address in Safety Beach, 30km north of Coffs Harbour.

Police seized electronic devices during a search of the property, which will undergo forensic examination.

The man was charged with “using a carriage service to engage in sexual activity with a child, to do/plan harm to person under 16 years, to groom under 16 years for sex, to threaten to kill, to threaten to serious harm, to send indecent material to person under 16 years, and to cause child sexual activity,” the NSW police statement said.

He was refused bail and appeared in Coffs Harbour local court the same day.

The charge comes after a NSW sex crimes squad investigation into alleged sadistic sextortion commenced in August 2024 after a referral from Queensland Police.

Australian federal police warned parents and guardians of the dangers of sadistic sextortion in September, claiming that children as young as 12 are being coerced into producing extreme content, from sex acts to self-harm, over the internet at a rising rate.

“Sadistic sextortion is unlike typical cases of sextortion because the offender is not doing it for financial gain, rather victims are being coerced into producing extreme sexual and violent content,” detective superintendent Jayne Doherty, commander of state crime command’s sex crimes squad, said.

“We want children to know there is always someone who will listen, and there are things we can do to get you out of any situation, no matter how frightening it is or what the offender is telling you.”