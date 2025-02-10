How Cognac risks being caught in the crossfire of US and Chinese tariffs

As America and China sharpen the knives over a simmering trade war that threatens to engulf the European Union, a famed French tipple faces being caught in the crossfire: cognac.

Spirits are anything but high in the southwestern French appellation, which covers almost 185,000 acres and is the biggest white-grape vineyard in Europe. The Gallic brandy’s two main markets are China and the US – the first by value, the second by volume.

Producers and unions say they risk being made “scapegoats” by both countries and hit with punitive tariffs that could prove catastrophic for the industry. On the one hand from China as it retaliates against European Union (EU) duties, and on the other from President Trump in his protectionist drive.

“From the standpoint of America, the EU treats us very, very unfairly, very badly,” Mr Trump told the World Economic Forum earlier this year.

Cognac exports amount to €3.35 billion (£2.79 billion), 98 per cent of its total business so unlike wine, the industry cannot fall back on patriotic French drinkers to keep it afloat.

As a result, tempers have flared in recent months with a strike by workers scared that big cognac houses could offshore bottling to circumvent tariff hikes.

President Macron and President Xi enjoying a drink during Xi’s state visit to France last year - AURELIEN MORISSARD/AFP

The EU imposed duties on China’s electric vehicles of up to 45 per cent in October, accusing the Asian giant of unfair competition via massive state subsidies. Beijing responded days later with tariffs on brandy imports, which many saw as targeting France, a leading supporter of the Chinese tariffs.

Beijing has required importers of EU brandy to pay deposits ranging from 30-40 per cent hitting French cognac companies including Hennessy, Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau.

The move contributed to cognac sales to China slumping by 24 per cent in value last year, the BNIC association of cognac producers announced last week.

“The Chinese taxes imposed since October 11 have already had a very significant impact on our exports to China,” the BNIC association of cognac producers said.

While France has launched an appeal with the World Trade Organisation, President Macron has waded into the spat after failing to placate his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by presenting him with bottles of cognac as gifts during a visit to France last May.

Last month, he announced that Francois Bayrou, the new prime minister, will travel to China to try to resolve the dispute.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Florent Morillon, BNIC president, said Mr Bayrou must travel before April 5 when China is threatening to ramp up the tariffs.

“We have a window of opportunity. We need to take advantage of these three months to meet the Chinese and make them understand that cognac is a useless hostage in this battle between Europe and China. The Chinese think that taxing us will make Europe bend on electric vehicles, but the answer is clearly no.”

“It’s completely unacceptable and disproportionate.”

He is aware that tensions are rising with unions; in November, hundreds of employees of Hennessy – which accounts for around 50 per cent of cognac production – staged a strike protest. This was over management’s plan to circumvent Chinese tariffs by exporting the drink in vats, rather than bottles.

Unlike champagne, cognac’s appellation doesn’t specify that bottling must be done in the region.

Under pressure from the unions, Hennessy said it was “suspending” – but not cancelling – the plan to follow the “evolution of the political and diplomatic situation”. Despite this, concern is high that the leading cognac brands will bow to pressure and export their brandies in bulk for bottling in China.

“If Hennessy starts, then all the others will follow and tomorrow, those who print labels and make the corks, the bottles, will all disappear,” warned Renaud Audidier the head of the CGT union in Cognac, who said that even without the tariffs, privately, cognac houses are drawing a line under China.

“Internally, they’re saying ‘It’s over. The Chinese are shutting up shop and developing their own spirits similar to cognac,’” he said. As a result, they are turning to other markets, notably South Africa and Nigeria, but potentially India and Latin America.

Cognac is now also bracing for punitive tariffs by Mr Trump, who announced large customs duties on Chinese, Canadian and Mexican imports – later delaying these for Canada and Mexico.

In 2019, the Trump administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs on wine and cheese and then cognac during its final months in office. These have been suspended for the past four years but could be renewed.

To avoid such a fate, many in Cognac are counting on France’s and Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault – whose sprawling LVMH luxury goods empire includes Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Veuve Clicquot and Tiffany & Co.

The “wolf in cashmere” as the ruthless 75-year-old tycoon is known, was invited to Mr Trump’s second inauguration, appearing right behind former presidents in a show of support designed to avoid tariffs on his luxury brands, sources told the New York Post.

Also present were his wife Helene, 65, daughter Delphine, 49, and son Alexandre, 32, who – in what locals hope will prove decisive – has just been appointed deputy CEO of LVMH’s $6 billion wine and spirits business, Moët Hennessy.

Analysts were quick to point out Mr Arnault’s political motives for placing his son at the helm of a business which even before any potential Trump tariffs saw revenues fall for two straight years and its operating profit plunge by over a third in 2024.

Alexandre is known to be close to Mr Trump’s son–in–law Jared Kushner and their friendship predates his marriage to Ivanka.

The third of Mr Arnault’s five children and previously executive vice president at Tiffany & Co, Alexandre met the US president at Trump Tower with his father during the early stages of his first presidency in 2017.

In February 2023, just months after Mr Trump announced his re-election bid, Alexandre visited the then candidate at Mar-a-Lago. “He is a young man on the move, the son of one of the great businessmen and leaders in Europe,” Trump posted afterward on Truth Social.

In October, Alexandre reportedly attended Mr Trump’s electoral rally at Madison Square Garden.

After his appointment, Alexandre asked for time to turn things around. “Give us 100 days to wrap our heads around it and understand the business ... because it’s a business that will need a lot of restructuring,” he told Reuters.

“I’m sure they’ll get everything back on the growth track. Let’s give them two years to show what they can do,” said his father, who has placed all but one of his five children (Jean, the youngest at 26) on the group’s board of directors. He has made it clear one will succeed him when he retires within the next five years.

Cognac unions fret there may be a price to pay in avoiding tariffs at a time when Mr Arnault has let it be known LVMH is “seriously considering” bulking up its production capacities in the US. He remarked that the “winds of optimism” in the US contrasted with “the cold shower” back in France.

“He could well do the same thing in the US as Hennessy tried in China and negotiate with Trump, saying, my friend, I’ll buy our labels, bottles and lids in America,” warned CGT’s Renaud Audidier.

“There’s a possibility they could do something along those lines,” said Neil Saunders, the managing director of Globaldata Retail.

“The whole purpose of tariffs in Trump’s mind is to bring back jobs to the US so if companies make investments in the US and show willingness to support the economy, that kind of thing will influence Donald Trump,” he told The Telegraph.

But either way, he cautioned against thinking any individual, however powerful, could change Mr Trump’s mind.

“There may be a hope that things like brandy, cognac, wines and spirits aren’t targeted by tariffs and that the administration focuses on other things like cars where I think Trump does have a particular beef with the European Union,” he said.

“But the personalities in all of this don’t make an enormous amount of difference because ultimately, this is a very high level political position. President Trump has an agenda on tariffs, and he’s very determined to implement that.”

Mr Macron confirmed on Sunday that he was willing to go “head-to-head” with Mr Trump on the issue of tariffs. “I already did so, and I will did (sic) it again,” he told CNN.

“Is the European Union your first problem? No, I don’t think so. Your first problem is China, so you should focus on the first problem,” he said, speaking in English.

Mr Macron is unlikely to have to wait long to learn whether his words will fall on deaf ears.