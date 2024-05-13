Cohen: Trump Said That Stormy Daniels Preferred Former President To NFL Player

Taiyler S. Mitchell
·1 min read
Cohen: Trump Said That Stormy Daniels Preferred Former President To NFL Player

Former President Donald Trump bragged to Michael Cohen that adult film actress Stormy Daniels preferred Trump to onetime NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to the former attorney.

During his testimony Monday in the ongoing hush money trial against the former president, Cohen recalled a 2016 discussion in which Trump described meeting Daniels in 2006.

“He [Trump] told me that he was playing golf with Big Ben Roethlisberger… and they had met Stormy Daniels and others there,” Cohen said, adding that Trump said “that women prefer Trump even over someone like Big Ben.” (Roethlisberger, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player who retired in 2022, has had multiple sexual assault allegationsmade against him.)

In the criminal trial brought against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump is facing 34 felony counts. He is accused of covering up a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 to stay quiet about a 2006 affair.

In 2016, Daniels was reportedly looking to bring information about the affair to the public. On the stand Monday, Cohen recalled “immediately” going to speak with Trump in his office after learning the information.

Cohen then recalled Trump telling him to “Take care of it.”

Cohen, the prosecution’s 20th witness, previously claimed that Trump ordered him to make the payment to Daniels. Cohen was sentenced to three years for charges related to the payment.

