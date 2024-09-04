Cojocari mother leaves USA

Latest Stories
Mum pays tribute to husband and three sons found dead in Surrey house
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
- CNN
Man on trial in France accused of repeatedly drugging and having his wife raped by at least 50 strangers for almost 10 years
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
- CBC
Lawyer couple found in contempt of court amid evidence they stole millions from homebuyers
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
- People
“1,000-Lb. Sisters”' Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo for Drug Possession, Child Endangerment: Police
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
- CBC
Missing man from Hay River, N.W.T., found dead in Alberta
A man from Hay River, N.W.T., who has been missing for two months has been found dead in Alberta. Police are treating his death as a homicide.Tyler Peterson, 41, went missing in July. His disappearance triggered searches by RCMP and the community, and pleas from his family for information.Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they located his body on Aug. 15 in Mackenzie County, a large municipality that covers much of the province's northwest area.A medical examiner identified his bo
- PA Media: UK News
Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old man in park
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
- CBC
Tyler Greening 'truly hated' himself after vicious PWC attack on teen, court hears
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
- Global News
Man convicted of impaired driving in Ontario ordered to jail after appeal fails
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
- People
Suspect Named in Killing of National Title-Winning College Gymnast After Police Say He Was 'Known to' Her
Chad T. Richards, 23, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed
- NY Daily News
Former Gov. Hochul aide Linda Sun and husband arrested on federal charges
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
- BBC
Sweden's 'Queen of Trash' on trial for mountains of waste
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
- People
Husband and Wife Drowned Together as Yacht Sank in Sicily, Autopsy Finds
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
- The Canadian Press
Alabama sets mid-October execution date for man who killed 5 in ax and gun attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.
- SWNS
Disabled woman is only resident living in 50-room care home
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
- CNN
4 people were killed on a transit train near Chicago, apparently while sleeping, police say
Four people who appeared to be sleeping on a Chicago transit train were fatally shot Monday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street airs Joel's evil revenge against Dee-Dee
Coronation Street has revealed Joel Deering's evil revenge against ex-finacée Dee-Dee Bailey.
- CNN
South Carolina basketball star Ashlyn Watkins is charged with assault and kidnapping
South Carolina national championship-winning forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested Saturday on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping.
- CBC
Ex-pupil questions how a serial child abuser was allowed to teach at prestigious U.K. school
Gildas Walton was devastated in 2013 to lose his best friend, James Glynn, to suicide. He was even more distraught when he learned of an allegation Glynn had made to his sister before his death.He told her that he'd been sexually abused by his teacher — a Canadian man named Paul Sheppard — when he was 10 years old, at the prestigious Ampleforth College boarding school in North Yorkshire, England. Walton has spent more than a decade trying to live with the death of his old classmate, only to rece
- PA Media: UK News
New Year reveller Harry Pitman, 16, killed in ‘blink of an eye’, court told
The teenager had joined the crowd gathered on Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames when he was stabbed in the neck.
- CNN
Timeline: Before he killed Sonya Massey, residents and law enforcement had flagged these concerns about Deputy Sean Grayson
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.