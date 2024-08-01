Colchester Damage FOLO

Latest Stories
- CBC
N.S. municipalities differ on how to handle people in RVs
Shaun Allen walks by a pair of rain barrels and the grassy lawn he seeded by hand, and rounds the corner of his rural Queens County home: an 11.5-metre recreational vehicle."This is my little piece of paradise," Allen said in a recent interview. "Just like a pioneer in the olden days, that's how I feel."Allen is among a growing number of Nova Scotians turning to RVs or travel trailers as permanent housing. As rents have spiked amid a shortage of accommodations, some have found getting an RV and
- CBC
Region criticized after corn crop on newly purchased Wilmot lands plowed over
The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i
- USA TODAY
Forecasters tracking ' large wave' that could become Tropical Storm Debby
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
- Miami Herald
‘Unique’ mammal’s population took a nosedive. Now CA zoo hopes to help breed ‘puggles’
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”
- CBC
2 black bears killed after trying to access food at B.C. music festival
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
- USA TODAY
Watch as adorable bear cubs are spotted having fun with backyard play set
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
- The Weather Network
Solar storms could spark bright auroras across Canada this week
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
- The Canadian Press
Recent rains in North Korea flooded thousands of houses and vast farmland, state media says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent heavy rains in northwestern North Korea flooded thousands of houses and a vast extent of farmland and left many residents homeless and living in makeshift tents, North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Sand from the Sahara Desert causing recent lull in the hurricane season: scientists
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
- The Canadian Press
'A moving monster': How did the Jasper fire get so bad, so fast?
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
- The Weather Network
August long weekend outlook: Widespread heat, but with rain, storm chances
The August long weekend is upon us, and we've got your coast-to-coast forecast to make the most of this second to last summer holiday
- Yahoo Finance Canada
MEG Energy yanks climate targets, blaming greenwashing law. Will other oilsands companies follow?
Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."
- The Canadian Press
California man defends his home as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke across US West
COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — In the small forest community of Cohasset, Ron Ward watched as flames hundreds of feet high from California’s deadly Park Fire approached his family ranch.
- The Weather Network - Video
August long weekend national outlook
Coast to coast, what to expect across Canada
- CBC
Jasper businesses face complicated recovery in tourism community
At the peak of the summer tourism season, the Jasper townsite is empty.A dangerously fast-moving wildfire forced 25,000 residents, visitors and seasonal workers to flee the community inside one of Canada's best-known national parks last week, leaving local businesses in the tourist town facing an uncertain road to recovery.Before last week's fire, Candace Broughton operated Jasper Motorcycle Tours out of 610 Patricia Street — one of the buildings confirmed to be destroyed in the blaze.Broughton
- Associated Press
Mother bear accused of attacking hiker is killed in Italy. Animal rights activists worry for cubs
Despite protests by animal rights activists, an alpine Italian province on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a mother bear believed to be responsible for an attack on a French hiker earlier this month. The alpine province of Trento, which enjoys a large degree of autonomy from the Italian government, has been at the center of controversy over the culling of brown bears that it says have encroached too confidently in human territory in recent years.
- RFI
Montpellier zoo celebrates the birth of baby white rhino
The municipal authorities in Montpellier have announced a rare white rhinoceros was born in the city's zoo at the weekend, a first for the wildlife park in the south of France. In a statement released on Wednesday, the management of Lunaret Zoo on the outskirts of Montpellier said: "On Saturday 20 July, after 16 months of waiting, the park's teams were delighted to announce the birth of a baby rhinoceros."Nola, an 8.5-year-old female, and Troy, a 13.5-year-old male, had mated more than a year ag
- Canadian Press Videos
Sicilians deal so well with drought that tourists don’t notice, a record dry year could alter that
Lakes are dry and fields are scorched by heat in Sicily, but water is still gushing copiously for tourists. After an almost totally rain-free year on the Italian island, fountains inside Agrigento's famous archaeological park are still flowing, and pools in rows of hotels are full. Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. (AP Video: Paolo Santalucia, Production: Paolo Santalucia and Leila El Zabri)
- Global News
Jasper wildfire: How did mountain pine beetles play a role?
A tiny pest leaving behind a graveyard of trees across Canadian forests may have helped stoke some conditions for the devastating fire in Jasper, Alta., but the biggest drivers were heat and dryness, climate and forest scientists say. Mackenzie Gray reports on the factors that exacerbated the blaze.
- CNN
‘Catastrophic flooding’ forces water rescues in Vermont after 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event
Emergency responders sprung into action overnight Monday to rescue residents in flooded areas of northeast Vermont after more exceptional rainfall hit the state.