Cold Air Returns Tonight

Latest Stories
- CNN
Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall, Florida braces for another hurricane, potentially a Category 3
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
- The Weather Network - Video
Hurricane Milton is already breaking records before a Florida landfall this week
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
- Time
Hurricane Leslie Path: Where It's Heading and What to Know
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
- USA TODAY
When will we 'fall back?' What to know about 2024's end of daylight saving time
There are just four weeks until daylight saving time ends for the year. The twice-annual time changing tradition will pick back up in March.
- The Weather Network
Sprawling, mighty Hurricane Kirk whipping up swells to Canadian shores
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
- Business Insider
Owning a home in Florida is a huge gamble. Some people are starting to question whether it's worth it.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
- Bradenton Herald
More flooding ahead as forecast calls for Milton to hit Florida as a Cat 3 hurricane
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
- The Weather Network
Rare October severe storm threat builds Sunday across Ontario
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Sunday, Oct 6: National Hurricane Center’s update on Tropical Storm Milton
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
- The Weather Network
Hurricane Milton poses a major threat to Florida this week
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Latest models show a slight push southward as Milton continues to strengthen
Latest models show a slight push southward as Milton continues to strengthen
- CBC
Residents of Norman Wells, N.W.T. facing 'impossible' costs as fuel prices skyrocket: mayor
The Mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. says his community is in a "crisis situation," with already high fuel costs set to skyrocket next week as suppliers begin to bring in fuel through costly air barging.Mayor Frank Pope told CBC he is expecting the price of heating oil in his community to increase to approximately $5.50 per litre early next week. Meanwhile, pictures shared with CBC show the wholesale price of gasoline in the community was $4.60 on Thursday — up from $2.38 per litre less than a week
- CNN
‘The power of water.’ How Helene devastated western North Carolina and left communities in ruins
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
- ABC News
Hurricane Milton intensifying as it heads toward Florida's west coast
Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.
- CNN
Scientists grow mystery tree from 1,000-year-old seed
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
- CNN
‘Here we go again’: Milton becomes a hurricane and is expected to strengthen as Floridians reel from Helene
Communities in Florida are preparing to get hit head-on by a potential Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the state — killing 20 people, leaving thousands without power and paving a trail of wreckage.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms bringing pattern change to Ontario
Meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the detail
- The Canadian Press
Homeowners hit by Hurricane Helene face the grim task of rebuilding without flood insurance
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
- ABC News Videos
Florida braces for Hurricane Milton
Crews in Florida are racing to clear debris from Hurricane Helene as Hurricane Milton closes in on the state. Biden says his administration is already positioning resources.