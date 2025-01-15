Cold & blustery stretch of weather, tracking two storms for weekend in south-central Pennsylvania
These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California
The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t study atmospheric sciences in college, launching an unhinged suggestion that officials could end the Los Angeles wildfires by manipulating the weather. “Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" the Republican asked Sunday in a post on X. “They know how to do it.” Greene has repeatedly used cloud seeding—the practice of releasing silver iodide particles a
"People don't understand the consequences."
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping more than water: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop them before they destroy more neighborhoods.
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
Authorities still haven’t determined an official cause for any of the fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area, but residents are pointing to remnants of a New Year's Day fire as a possible cause of the Palisades Fire.
As uncontrolled blazes have turned large swaths of Los Angeles into hellscapes the last week, Associated Press photographers have been on the frontlines. Balancing the need for safety with the risks of getting close to wildfires, these photojournalists have also had to manage their emotions. Seeing unimaginable destruction and suffering is hard.
Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno
Deputy faces murder charge after teen killed in New Mexico
Snow squall warnings still ongoing across parts of Ontario, with additional, local accumulations of 5-10 cm expected through Wednesday
Ventura County joins LA County on the list of areas that has mandatory evacuation orders in place due to wildfires.
Snow squall warnings continue for southern Ontario. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads. Snow will even reach as far as the GTA through Wednesday. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The Great Lakes region has long been heralded for its commercial fishing industry and large hauls. That wasn't always the case, thanks to a mysterious invasive species that began popping up across the basin more than 100 years ago: the sea lamprey. It came to the Great Lakes from the Atlantic Ocean and began rearing its literally ugly head by attacking various freshwater fish populations.One of the first recorded sightings was by a group of youngsters near a popular swimming hole close to Rogers
Here are some of the energy-related executive orders Trump could announce during his first days in office, as he seeks to follow through on that promise. Trump could order the U.S. to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international pact to fight climate change and limit the rise in global temperatures by slashing fossil fuel-related emissions. Trump withdrew the U.S. during his first term, and transition sources have said he wants to do it again.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue.