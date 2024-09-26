Cold case arrest: Nunavut RCMP charge man with murder in 1986 death of teenage girl

IQALUIT — Mounties in Nunavut have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.

Mary Ann Birmingham was found dead in Frobisher Bay in what was then the Northwest Territories in May of 1986.

Frobisher Bay later became Iqaluit and is now the capital of Nunavut.

Police say an indictment was signed a week ago and on Tuesday Jopey Atsiqtaq was arrested in Ottawa.

He appeared in court Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder and has been remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press