Cold Case Files: Elizabeth Jacob

Latest Stories
- CNN
Teens went to a sporting goods store to return airsoft guns. An armed man fatally shot one in the back, authorities say
An armed man who “took it upon himself” to conduct surveillance outside a sporting goods store in suburban Seattle has been charged with murder after he fatally shot in the back a teenager who had an airsoft gun in his pocket, prosecutors said.
- Canadian Press Videos
Multiple people reported shot in northern Illinois in a 'mass casualty incident,' authorities say
Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”
- HuffPost
Trump Rolled The Dice Taking His Hush Money Case To Trial And Lost. Now He Might Lose Again.
For decades, accused criminals who insist on a trial but then lose have generally received far harsher sentences than those who take a guilty plea.
- People
Texas Man Dead, Woman in Critical Condition After Being Electrocuted in Jacuzzi at Mexico Resort
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
- HuffPost
So This Happened During Nathan Wade's Odd Interview With CNN's Kaitlan Collins
"Everything OK?" Collins asked the former prosecutor in Trump's Georgia case.
- Business Insider
A woman who met Elon Musk as a SpaceX intern says they had sex: report
Elon Musk first met the woman in the early 2010s during her internship at SpaceX while she was still in college, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Idaho Statesman
Interview: Idaho prisoner Thomas Creech ‘fully expected to die’ at failed execution
“To be honest with you, I still feel like I’m dead and this is just the afterlife,” Thomas Creech said in a phone interview with the Idaho Statesman.
- People
A Parole Agent Went to Check on a Sex Offender. He Wound Up Dead and Stuffed into Plastic Bag
Emanuel Edward Sewell, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder
- Miami Herald
Colombian traffickers find novel way to move millions in US cocaine sales via bank ATMs
Collecting millions from US cocaine profits has always been a problem for Colombian drug cartels
- The Canadian Press
Two teenagers arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
- The Canadian Press
Man charged with murder in stabbing death of Vancouver restaurant chef
VANCOUVER — Vancouver police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of a Japanese restaurant chef near the city's Chinatown last week.
- CNN
Israeli hostage faced ‘punishments’ during eight months in Hamas captivity, family says
The family of one of the hostages rescued in an Israeli operation at the weekend has said that he experienced psychological abuse at the hands of his Hamas captors during the eight months that he was held in Gaza.
- Associated Press
1 of 2 abducted Louisiana children is found dead in Mississippi after their mother is killed
A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said. A Louisiana resident who had dated the woman was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the deaths and abduction, investigators said. “He had the victim’s car along with her alive-and-well 6-year-old child,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office in Louisiana.
- The Canadian Press
Undercover Mountie questioned on whether she misinterpreted Coutts border protest
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover Mountie who infiltrated the Coutts border blockade faced questions in court Thursday on her police work and whether she misinterpreted what was really going on.
- The Canadian Press
Impaired driver who fatally struck 2 Nevada state troopers gets maximum prison sentence
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who was driving while impaired when he fatally struck two state troopers last year on Nevada's busiest freeway has been sentenced to prison.
- HuffPost
Kevin Spacey Admits To Flying With Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton And Several ‘Young Girls’
The actor recently spoke about his “eight-day humanitarian trip” to Africa promoting AIDS prevention and awareness in 2002 on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”
- The Canadian Press
Toronto constable charged in alleged sexual assault dating back more than a decade
TORONTO — A Toronto police constable is facing criminal charges as the force alleges he sexually assaulted someone he met in the course of his police duties. Police said Wednesday that Const. Andrew Corkill met that person in 2010 and maintained an inappropriate personal and sexual relationship with them that year and the following year. It's alleged that during that time the officer sexually assaulted that person. Corkill, 49, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and breach of
- The Canadian Press
Quebec police arrest three in $9-million fraud, data theft case involving Desjardins
MONTREAL — Montreal-area police announced Wednesday that they have arrested three people in connection with a major data theft and $8.9-million fraud involving the co-operative financial group Desjardins, some five years after the alleged crime. Police in Laval, Que., said one of the suspects was caught with a list of personal data for 1.6 million Quebecers. The arrests are tied to a 2019 data theft, described as the largest ever in the Canadian financial services sector, that targeted more than
- People
Prosecutors Claim Internet Searches Prove Former Police Officer Murdered 16-Year-Old Girl
Miles Bryant is accused of murdering Susana Morales, who was found dead in February 2023
- The Hill
Johnson backs bill to allow presidents to push state cases to federal court
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is endorsing a bill that would allow presidents to move any state-level prosecutions or civil suits in which they are named to federal court, potentially clearing the way for their dismissal or pardon. The legislation from Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) would allow both sitting and former presidents and vice presidents to…