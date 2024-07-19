Cold Case Files: Shawn Yanez

Latest Stories
- CBC
Guelph woman waited hours in court for son's hearing, only to learn he died after night in OPP custody
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
- CNN
Man who escaped Oregon prison 30 years ago was found in Georgia with a stolen identity, authorities say
A man who escaped from an Oregon state prison nearly 30 years ago and stole the identity of a deceased child was captured in Georgia on Tuesday, according to authorities.
- People
After Son Opened Fire at Trump Rally, Shooter's Dad Called Police Worried that Son and Rifle Were Missing: Report
The 20-year-old shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service after he opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa.
- The Canadian Press
Bob Newhart mourned by Carol Burnett, Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.
- BuzzFeed
People Who've Lived Abroad Are Sharing Their "America Is A Scam" Stories, And Moving Sounds Prettyyyy Good Right Now
"I had a bike accident resulting in a bad head injury. I took an ambulance to the hospital, saw a doctor, got stitches, had a follow-up appointment, got medicated, and the lot. The bill was $25,000."
- People
Ariz. Man Arrested After His 9-Year-Old Son's Body Is Found Decomposing on Couch: Police
Joseph Gregory Antonsen, 38, faces charges of child abuse and negligent homicide
- CNN
Police from Ohio fatally shoot 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe Jr. near Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee to help with security at the Republican National Convention shot and killed a 43-year-old man Tuesday who local authorities said had knives in both hands and was trying to attack another man.
- BBC
Boy admits killing girl but denies her murder
Holly Newton, 15, was stabbed "many many times" in a town centre by a 17-year-old boy, jurors hear.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
There’s still one recourse for Supreme Court justices who lied at their confirmations | Opinion
Our cowardly, politically paralyzed Congress won’t do anything about it. But the United States has laws against perjury. | Opinion
- People
Mom Accused of Drowning Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Said She Needed Some ‘Time Alone': Police
Brandi Elliott, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her child, police say
- People
Teen Texted ‘I’m Scared’ After Alleged Violent Fight with Boyfriend. Then Police Say He Ran Her Over
Cooper Oullette has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and delivery of alcohol to a minor in connection with the death of 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist
- The Canadian Press
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
BANGKOK (AP) — Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
- People
Brazilian Mom Came to Michigan to Visit Friends and Ended Up Mutilated on Roadside
Fareed George Hajjar, 57, has been identified as a suspect in the death of 42-year-old Suzan Barbosa-Ferreira
- BuzzFeed
Okay, I Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Petty People Who Got Even In Literally The Best Way Possible
Don't just get even... get petty.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Man who hit, killed college student visiting Myrtle Beach won’t serve time. Here’s why
The Myrtle Beach man was arrested for the accident that occurred in 2023. The 21-year-old was an athlete in Myrtle Beach for a vacation weekend.
- CBC
Second body found along Grand River bank, police end search for missing women
Waterloo regional police say officers are no longer conducting searchers of the Grand River after a second body of a female was found along its banks in Brant County.Police say they responded to the area of Willow Street in Paris around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported a body was spotted in the river. Regional police and Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene, as well as the Cambridge and Brant County fire departments. Emergency services confirmed the body was of a dead woman and
- The Canadian Press
Illinois deputy charged with murder shot woman in face after ordering her to move pot of water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home and then discouraged his partner from trying to save her, authorities said Thursday.
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski's micro mini shorts just schooled us in heatwave dressing
Em Rata just proved shes the queen of summer stye once again. See photos
- CBC
2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in April death of Melissa Duquette in Saskatoon
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Duquette in April in Saskatoon.Sundance Okemaysim and Kevin Keenatch both appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday. Both will return to court next week.Police are seeking a third suspect, Kendell Ameech.Police were called to a house at 3206 33rd St. on April 13 when a neighbour noticed a door open. Inside, they discovered Duquette's body. The 24-year-old had been shot.Duquette's mom and siblings were in court Thurs
- CBC
36-year driver's licence mixup upending Ottawa man's life
UPDATE: Brown heard from the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday afternoon that he can start using his licence again. After years struggling with slow response times, rising call volumes and hours-long delays at hospital, Ottawa paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier has noticed a rare bit of good news in his daily reports.It started as a curious anomaly. Now it's putting a serious crimp in his lifestyle. When Ottawa resident Kevin Brown applied in 1988 for his Ontario driver's licence, the Ministry