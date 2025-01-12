Cold and Dry Week Ahead

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario travel will be snarled by multiple snow rounds
Heavy snowfall can cause travel delays all over Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and details of all the snow to come.
- The Weather Network
Arctic air onslaught coming to a Canadian city near you
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
- Reuters
How one California man tried saving his block from wildfire
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
- People
Bette Midler Shares Video of Family Singing After Their Home of 37 Years is Destroyed in L.A. Fire: 'So Glad We Can Offer Some Small Comfort’
The actress posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here are the stars who have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Independent
LA fires latest: High winds set to return tonight as landlords slammed for hiking prices during home shortage
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 16 dead across Los Angeles county
- ABC News
Southern cities brought to a halt as winter storm dumps historic levels of snow
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
- Bloomberg
Los Angeles Fire Pushes Northeast to Threaten Bel Air, Brentwood
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.
- The Canadian Press
Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as crews fight heavy winds to save homes and landmarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
- INSIDER
Why some fire hydrants in LA had no water to fight the fires
Some fire hydrants in Los Angeles had no water to douse the fires. Here's what happened, and why the endangered smelt fish wrongly got blamed.
- People
Angelina Jolie Has Opened Her Home to Friends amid L.A. Fires: 'She's Doing Everything She Can to Help,' Source Says
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
- The Canadian Press
16 dead, 16 missing as fire crews try to corral Los Angeles blazes before winds return this week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 16 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.
- United Press International
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
- The Canadian Press
Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.
- The Weather Network - Video
Surge of Arctic air soon to spill into Canada
Arctic air makes a comeback as the More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- HuffPost
House Republican Threatens To Withhold Disaster Aid From California Amid Deadly Wildfires
Ohio congressman Warren Davidson's "problem" with the state's forest management appears to echo misleading claims in conservative media.
- The Weather Network
Full spectrum of winter is taking over the Prairies this weekend
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
- The Canadian Press
A 6.2 earthquake jolts southwestern Mexico, causing no damage or casualties
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck a region in southwestern Mexico early Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing no serious damage or casualties.