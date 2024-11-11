Cold front approaching, bringing rain and stormy weather
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
A tornado November warning was issued for parts of southern Ontario, something that's only ever been issued 4 times before. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains how this could have formed, and the gusty winds still to come.
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
A weak tornado may have hit the Fergus, Ont. area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were reported
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast
Africa is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, and many of them pose a real threat to humans. With that said, the most dangerous animal in Africa may surprise you.
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest with 'medium' formation chance
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.
Brace for impacts as multiple systems impact British Columbia this week
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
Thousands of migrating geese take a break in Victoriaville, Quebec. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds make their way between Canada and Mexico during migration season.
Back-to-back earthquakes hit southeastern Cuba on Sunday, damaging houses, buildings and power lines as well as causing landslides, the goverment said.
The former Republican congressman from New York is an opponent of stricter limits on fuel emissions and tougher clean air and water standards.
Steven Snyder stood by his bedroom window, gazing out as his neighborhood burned. Waves of red and orange flames and plumes of black smoke swallowed everything in sight — yet, remarkably, his house stood unscathed.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire authorities on Sunday described battling fierce, howling winds and rescuing people in a fast-moving Southern California wildfire that forced thousands of people to flee and destroyed at least 168 structures and damaged 67.
A weak tornado, given a preliminary EF-0 rating, has been confirmed to have hit the Fergus, Ont., area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were also reported
Most winter storms come and go without much fanfare. But some of these systems become bomb cyclones and swirl their way into the history books.