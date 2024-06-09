Cold front brings a few showers early Sunday
Cold front brings a few showers early Sunday
Cold front brings a few showers early Sunday
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
A new report by a team of UBC scientists has B.C. politicians and First Nations weighing in after it proposed relocating some residents and farms in Abbotsford, B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, to allow the area to be turned back into a lake.The report's lead author says that a "managed retreat" is necessary because climate modelling shows the area will continue to experience further catastrophic flooding, akin to the devastation the Fraser Valley experienced in 2021."The lake wants to come back, so bringi
The federal weather agency confirmed Thursday that five tornadoes touched down in central Alberta earlier this week. Tornadoes were reported Monday near the small communities of Edberg and Gadsby. Edberg is 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Gadsby is 160 km southeast of the city. On Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary confirming that four tornadoes occurred near Edberg within 18 minutes of each other, from 2:38 p.m. to 2:56 p.m. Monday. A to
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where a woman and two teenage girls were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6.
A near historic cold vs heat across two neighboring provinces. Here's why with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
Texas A&M Atmospheric Science Professor Andrew Dessler says the weather will be getting warmer; a climate on steroids, in the future.
(Bloomberg) -- A slump in the price of natural gas and the prospect of a glut in the years ahead is spurring sales of trucks and ships powered by the fuel, hastening a long-term shift away from oil in the top importer.Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RateSingapore Retail Tycoon’s Son Seeks $62 Million Mansion SaleHere’s Everything Apple Plans to Show at Its AI-Focused WWDC EventReal Estate Investors A
Wildlife has been making its way into villages as humans and animals alike search for relief from the heat.
Details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
Campaigners are calling for a solar energy Marshall Plan ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin next week.
After a major feeder water main break plunged Calgary's water supply into a critical state, city officials are now asking Calgarians to use 25 per cent less than they did yesterday, sounding the alarm that the city is at risk of running out.The Bearspaw south water main — which is 11 kilometres long and as wide as two metres in parts — suffered a break Wednesday night that left hundreds of homes and businesses in the city's northwest without water.Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the break caused s
A bear in Vermont was freed from a tight squeeze thanks to the compassion and quick action of a dedicated group of people.
Much of eastern Ontario and Quebec remain at risk for thunderstorms on Friday ahead of unsettled weekend
The Meadow Lake Tribal Council is collaborating with the Saskatchewan Research Council on a project that could someday see residents of northern First Nations communities heating and powering their homes with nuclear microreactors.This week, the tribal council signed a memorandum of understanding with the SRC, the research council said in a Friday news release. It will result in a framework for collaboration regarding the applications of microreactors in the council's First Nations, which are in
Bad Record to Break As the American Southwest grapples with unnaturally sky-high temperatures wrought by a destructive "heat dome," scientists say that carbon dioxide — a polluting greenhouse gas released by fossil fuels, which are widely proven to have an outsized impact on global warming — has hit record atmospheric levels. According to the National […]
Josh Morgerman, known as iCyclone, travels the world chasing the strongest storms.