A cold front is coming to Miami this week. What to know about the forecast change

South Florida faces a change in the weather this week: a cold front and rain, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

And risky coastal conditions may keep people away from the ocean.

Will you need a cafecito and a coat? When will the region warm up? Should you keep an umbrella handy?

Here’s what to know about the weather forecast for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

South Florida resident Timor Klinghofer taking in the sunrise under the cold weather at the Newport Fishing Pier on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Cold snap to chill South Florida

A cold front will lower temperatures in the Miami area on Tuesday night.

Expect it to drop about 20 degrees from daytime highs in the lower 80s to nighttime lows in the mid- to upper-50s.

But the cold snap won’t last long.

From Wednesday to Thursday, anticipate highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid- to low-60s. And by Friday, highs are forecast to be in the low-80s and lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

South Florida resident JC Holder walk her Yorkshire, Haven, left, and Pebbles under the cold weather at the Newport Fishing Pier on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Is it safe to go swimming or boating?

Expect a high risk of life-threatening rip currents across South Florida beaches through Friday. Swimming is not recommended, and forecasters advise beachgoers to heed the guidance of local authorities.

In addition, breaking waves could pose further danger to swimmers in Palm Beach County through Tuesday.

If you’re considering a boat ride instead, captains of small vessels are recommended to exercise caution across the region through Sunday with the exception of Friday.

When will it rain?

Rain chances are forecast to remain low until the weekend except, for a 20% to 30% chance Monday night in parts of South Florida.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy day with a 40% to 50% chance of showers at night. Highs would be in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Rain chances are anticipated to increase to 70% on Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.