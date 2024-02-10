Cold front sets the stage for another round of winter weather

The Canadian Press

An organization representing First Nations across northern Ontario says it is declaring a state of emergency because warmer weather has left some winter roads that its communities rely on for essential goods unpassable. Leaders of the 49-member Nishnawbe Aski Nation, who met this week in Thunder Bay, Ont., are calling on the federal and provincial governments to take action to ensure critical supplies can be delivered. They say that 30 of the organization's remote communities depend on the winte