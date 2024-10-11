Cold front ushers in slightly cooler temps Friday in Denver metro
Cold front ushers in slightly cooler temps Friday in Denver metro
Cold front ushers in slightly cooler temps Friday in Denver metro
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
Her husband described her death as 'sudden and unexpected' in an Instagram tribute shortly after the influencer died on Oct. 4
Andrew Schulz couldn't help but respond to the presidential candidate's claim by doubling over in laughter.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha, the lifestyle mogul revealed that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart
As it turned out, the blustery weather was the magical ingredient that created some stunning images on their big day
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
The CNN anchor also pinpointed the exact moment he sensed a change at his former employer, Fox News.
Kate Middleton has reportedly thrown her hands up in "disgust" over Prince William and Prince Harry's endless feud.
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
The former president issued an ominous threat to the venerable newspaper.
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
The music legend had some choice words for Elon Musk after Attitude honoured him with its legacy award.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are the proud grandparents of eight grandkids
The Rare Beauty founder wore the elevated ensemble to celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10th and the Make A Rare Impact Campaign at a NYC Sephora store. See photos
Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the August 2020 suffocation death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason