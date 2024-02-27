Cold front Wednesday with some showers

Another winner Tuesday. Warm and breezy for this time of the year. It's feeling a lot like Spring. Spring arrives March 19. Highs Tuesday will be near 80. Exercise caution coast. Wind gusts to 25 knots. A cold front moves through during the afternoon Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but fall into the 50s to near 60 during the afternoon. Windy weather will make it feel cooler. Chilly Thursday morning with lows in the low 40s to low 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The front stalls offshore, and an area of low pressure forms along the boundary. Rain and storm chances increase with the risk for locally heavy rain. The boundary will stay near the Coast giving us off and on rain over the weekend.