Cold Lake First Nations and Fire & Flood Services sign agreement

This agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to collaborate in strengthening the safety and resilience of First Nations communities, particularly those vulnerable to natural disasters.

According to the Cold Lake First Nations press release, the MOU signing ceremony took place on May 17, hosted by Chief Kelsey Jacko of CLFN. The event was attended by City of Cold Lake Mayor Copeland, Carole St. Onge Special Projects Coordinator at Cold Lake First Nations, and members of Treaty 6, highlighting the importance of the partnership.

Nathan Jacknife, Director of Capital Management and Emergency Management for CLFN, praised the initiative.

“This project represents unprecedented passion and energy in our mutual efforts to prepare for future emergency disaster events.”

The partnership will focus on several key objectives, including partnership training, wildfire suppression and preparedness, flood mitigation and preparedness, rescue and paramedic services, spill control and containment, operational awareness and disaster field assistance, and planning and mitigation strategies.

“Under this MOU, CLFN will leverage traditional knowledge and the wisdom of elders to prioritize protection efforts. Activities will focus on prevention, pre-suppression, and active suppression of all hazard incident management activities,” the statement reads.

The community-based emergency services will be overseen by the Chief and Council of CLFN, along with the Director of the Emergency Management Office.

Fire & Flood will serve as the primary service provider for CLFN and potentially for 12 other First Nations within Treaty 6 Alberta, based on current and future Mutual Aid Agreements.

According to the Fire & Flood Emergency Services website, established on May 1, 2016, the organization specializes in combating climate-driven threats like wildfires and floods using advanced dual-purpose patented equipment and a skilled fluid management team. With bases in Red Deer County and Kamloops, the company prides itself on rapid response, quick setup, and water delivery capabilities, aimed at preventing communities from experiencing devastating losses.

Andrea Godin, Indigenous Relations Executive at Fire & Flood, emphasized the importance of the recent collaboration with Cold Lake First Nations, saying, “Allocating resources where they are needed empowers communities to take leadership and protect their lands, people, and infrastructure. We strive for continued preservation of our culture and tradition by protecting what is on our lands that hold natural medicines and nourish the wild game our people and elders need.”

Information further states, “This partnership fosters a genuine atmosphere of respect and collaboration, aimed at maintaining, safeguarding, and sustaining optimal commitment to emergency preparedness and response. By supporting each other through disasters, the partnership aims to protect lives, livelihoods, and the environment, fostering a brighter future for all involved.”

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week