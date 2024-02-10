Cold looms as Ontario notches one of warmest-ever February days

Warm southerly winds on Friday helped communities across southern Ontario notch one of their warmest February days ever recorded.

The pleasing (albeit blustery) warmth that graced the area to end the week wasn’t long for this world. A big change is coming as a large-scale pattern flip sweeps across the country.

Tease of spring-like warmth hangs on one more day

Friday will live in the records as one of southern Ontario’s warmest-ever February days.

Ontario February 9 2024 highs

Temperatures climbed up to 15.7°C at Toronto-Pearson on Friday afternoon, securing a spot as the city’s fifth-warmest February day on record.

Similarly impressive top-ten warmth greeted the day across London, Hamilton, and even up in Ottawa, where a high of 9.9°C was the eighth-warmest February day on record.

Ontario precip Sat AM

Scattered showers will push into southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday, with showers lingering for portions of the northern Lake Erie shores and Niagara Peninsula through the morning hours.

Elsewhere, though, we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies to dominate for most communities in southern Ontario through the day Saturday. Warmer-than-normal temperatures will persist for the region just one more day.

Ontario Saturday icons temps

Forecasters expect daytime highs to crack 10 degrees for Toronto and Hamilton, with upper-single digits down through southwestern Ontario. Above-freezing temperatures will reach all the way to Timmins, where a high of 2°C is 11 degrees above seasonal for this time of year.

Temperatures drop in a hurry by next week

A pattern change sweeping across Canada into early next week will finally push away the above-seasonal warmth we’ve seen across Ontario in recent days.

We’ll see temperatures drop each day next week back toward the seasonal mark as a trough digging out of Northern Canada allows Arctic air to spill southward.

Toronto 7day

Toronto’s daytime highs will tumble back toward the freezing mark by the latter half of next week, hovering right around where they should for the middle of February.

Forecasters are also watching the potential for a clipper to arrive with the colder weather later in the week.

Header image courtesy of Niyant N.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.

