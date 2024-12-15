'Cold Moon': Last Full Moon of 2024 Settles into Clouds Over Colorado

The last full moon of 2024 shone bright above central Colorado before sinking into clouds in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 15.

This timelapse video was filmed by Barry Stevenson, who said he captured the spectacular sight from Basalt on Sunday morning.

“A last full moon of 2024, the ‘Cold Moon,’ sets into a sea of clouds in Basalt, Colorado on Sunday morning after shining for more than 16 hours in the December sky,” Stevenson wrote in his post on Vimeo.

Sunday evening’s moonrise would mark a major lunar standstill - when the moon will rise to the northernmost point in its orbit around Earth. The phenomenon occurs every 18.6 years when the moon reaches its northernmost and southernmost orbital points around the planet, according to California’s Griffith Observatory. Credit: Barry Stevenson via Storyful