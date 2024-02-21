A cold snap disrupts travel across China

STORY: Highways in several cities in Hebei province were closed due to the heavy snowfall, while bus services were temporarily suspended in Shanxi province.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, more than a hundred trains were delayed on Tuesday (February 20), with thousands of passengers left stranded and waiting at the train station.

Several parts of China are battling another deep freeze as people return from week-long celebrations of the year's biggest holiday.